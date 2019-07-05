Comparison of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR)

Both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.07 N/A 0.82 18.92 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 19 5.22 N/A 0.74 25.71

Table 1 demonstrates Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melrose Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.3% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.24 and it happens to be 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 22%. Insiders held 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -1.29% 0.38% 1.63% -23.38% -13.75% 8.34% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 3.62% 4.07% -3.47% -4.3% 7.44% 5.23%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Melrose Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.