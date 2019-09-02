Comparison of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|15
|2.08
|N/A
|0.63
|24.64
|Citizens Holding Company
|21
|2.98
|N/A
|1.19
|17.90
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company. Citizens Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Patriot National Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Citizens Holding Company.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|3.6%
|0.3%
|Citizens Holding Company
|0.00%
|7.9%
|0.7%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.39 shows that Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company is 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.13 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 5.6% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Citizens Holding Company’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|6.55%
|1.68%
|3.47%
|-23.97%
|-19.11%
|8.42%
|Citizens Holding Company
|2.22%
|0.81%
|-2.93%
|-7.78%
|-2.95%
|1%
For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Citizens Holding Company
Summary
Citizens Holding Company beats Patriot National Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
