Comparison of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Both Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 1.26 6.50 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 170 0.00 N/A 3.88 45.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Party City Holdco Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Party City Holdco Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Party City Holdco Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Party City Holdco Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.9% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.67 beta indicates that Party City Holdco Inc. is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited has beta of 2.26 which is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Party City Holdco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Party City Holdco Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00

Party City Holdco Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.78% and an $12 consensus price target. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s potential upside is 32.84% and its consensus price target is $224.6. The results provided earlier shows that Party City Holdco Inc. appears more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Party City Holdco Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Party City Holdco Inc. 12.67% 5.14% -25.64% -18.69% -47.56% -18.04% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57%

For the past year Party City Holdco Inc. has -18.04% weaker performance while Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 29.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Party City Holdco Inc.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.