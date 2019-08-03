Comparison of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Both Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) and China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57 China Mobile Limited 49 0.00 N/A 4.18 10.18

Table 1 demonstrates Partner Communications Company Ltd. and China Mobile Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. China Mobile Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Partner Communications Company Ltd. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than China Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Partner Communications Company Ltd. and China Mobile Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1% China Mobile Limited 0.00% 11.5% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, China Mobile Limited is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, China Mobile Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Partner Communications Company Ltd. and China Mobile Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 China Mobile Limited 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Mobile Limited has a consensus target price of $55, with potential upside of 32.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.2% of China Mobile Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 74.2% of China Mobile Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56% China Mobile Limited -2.89% -6.46% -10.43% -19% -4.4% -11.25%

For the past year Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than China Mobile Limited.

Summary

China Mobile Limited beats Partner Communications Company Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.