Comparison of Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsley Energy Inc. 18 2.75 N/A 0.95 17.46 Penn Virginia Corporation 41 1.06 N/A 11.42 3.00

Demonstrates Parsley Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Penn Virginia Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Parsley Energy Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Parsley Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Parsley Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Parsley Energy Inc. Its rival Penn Virginia Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Penn Virginia Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Parsley Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsley Energy Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Parsley Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $29.3, and a 78.12% upside potential. On the other hand, Penn Virginia Corporation’s potential upside is 124.00% and its average price target is $70. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation seems more appealing than Parsley Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Parsley Energy Inc. and Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 99.4% respectively. About 3.9% of Parsley Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Parsley Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Penn Virginia Corporation beats Parsley Energy Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.