Comparison of Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp Inc. 22 4.53 N/A 2.52 9.52 Webster Financial Corporation 50 3.68 N/A 4.09 12.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Parke Bancorp Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation. Webster Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Parke Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Webster Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.7% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Parke Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Parke Bancorp Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Webster Financial Corporation’s average price target is $62, while its potential upside is 28.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Parke Bancorp Inc. and Webster Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 93.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Parke Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Webster Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Parke Bancorp Inc. 0.21% -0.5% 6.49% 22.92% 2% 28.08% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Parke Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Webster Financial Corporation

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Parke Bancorp Inc.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term, and time loans; equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable financing; and residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate second mortgages, new and used auto loans, and overdraft protection products. In addition, the company provides overnight depository, ACH, wire transfer services, and merchant capture electronic check processing services; and debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.