Comparison of Park National Corporation (PRK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Park National Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National Corporation 97 4.14 N/A 6.68 14.16 U.S. Bancorp 52 4.06 N/A 4.26 13.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Park National Corporation and U.S. Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Park National Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Park National Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.4% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Park National Corporation has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, U.S. Bancorp has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Park National Corporation and U.S. Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Bancorp 1 3 1 2.20

Meanwhile, U.S. Bancorp’s consensus price target is $57.8, while its potential upside is 7.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41% of Park National Corporation shares and 77.1% of U.S. Bancorp shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Park National Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of U.S. Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park National Corporation 2.03% -5.4% -2.09% 2.29% -14.03% 11.57% U.S. Bancorp 0.99% 7.81% 7.61% 11.97% 7.87% 25.05%

For the past year Park National Corporation has weaker performance than U.S. Bancorp

Summary

Park National Corporation beats U.S. Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.