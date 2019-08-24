Comparison of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) and Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace Corp. 17 6.18 N/A 0.40 45.36 Synopsys Inc. 120 6.26 N/A 3.91 33.95

Table 1 highlights Park Aerospace Corp. and Synopsys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Synopsys Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Park Aerospace Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Park Aerospace Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Park Aerospace Corp. and Synopsys Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9% Synopsys Inc. 0.00% 16.9% 9.9%

Volatility & Risk

Park Aerospace Corp.’s current beta is 1.08 and it happens to be 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Synopsys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Park Aerospace Corp. is 15.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.3. The Current Ratio of rival Synopsys Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Park Aerospace Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Synopsys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Park Aerospace Corp. and Synopsys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Synopsys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Synopsys Inc. has a consensus price target of $149.33, with potential upside of 10.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Park Aerospace Corp. and Synopsys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 94.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Park Aerospace Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Synopsys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54% Synopsys Inc. -3.53% 1.01% 10.55% 43.63% 48.62% 57.6%

For the past year Park Aerospace Corp. was less bullish than Synopsys Inc.

Summary

Synopsys Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Park Aerospace Corp.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it offers logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company provides Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizer development kits; physical prototyping solutions consisting of HAPS hardware and HAPS protocompiler tools; and hybrid prototyping solutions, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it offers software quality and security testing tools that help companies reduce the risk of defects and vulnerabilities in development, as well as across the software supply chain; manufacturing solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.