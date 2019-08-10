Comparison of Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

Both Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Aerospace Corp. 17 7.01 N/A 0.40 45.36 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 3.61 N/A -3.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Park Aerospace Corp. and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Aerospace Corp. 0.00% 75.6% 61.9% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8%

Volatility and Risk

Park Aerospace Corp. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Park Aerospace Corp. has a Current Ratio of 15.8 and a Quick Ratio of 15.3. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Park Aerospace Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Park Aerospace Corp. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Aerospace Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Superconductor Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 946.51% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Park Aerospace Corp. and Superconductor Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 9.3%. 2.1% are Park Aerospace Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Park Aerospace Corp. 4.36% 9.45% 11.25% -0.83% 1.89% 23.54% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68%

For the past year Park Aerospace Corp. had bullish trend while Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Park Aerospace Corp. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.