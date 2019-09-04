Comparison of Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) and Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pareteum Corporation 4 3.11 N/A -0.21 0.00 Millicom International Cellular S.A. 57 1.20 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pareteum Corporation and Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pareteum Corporation 0.00% -19% -14.3% Millicom International Cellular S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Pareteum Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pareteum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Pareteum Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millicom International Cellular S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Pareteum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.9% of Millicom International Cellular S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.33% of Pareteum Corporation shares. Comparatively, Millicom International Cellular S.A. has 36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pareteum Corporation 6.06% 32.58% -21.7% 40% 22.81% 107.1% Millicom International Cellular S.A. -3.28% -8.25% -12.93% -20.3% -18.63% -19.48%

For the past year Pareteum Corporation had bullish trend while Millicom International Cellular S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular S.A. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pareteum Corporation.

Pareteum Corporation provides mobile networking software and services for the mobile, mobile virtual network operators, enterprise, and Internet of Things markets in Europe and internationally. It operates a communications cloud services platform, which provides mobility, messaging and, security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The companyÂ’s platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, and for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, or Infrastructure as a Service basis. It also offers operational support system for channel partners with APIs for integration with third party systems, workflows for complex application orchestration, and customer support with branded portals and plug-ins for various applications. The company was formerly known as Elephant Talk Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pareteum Corporation in November 2016. Pareteum Corporation is based in New York, New York.