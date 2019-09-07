Comparison of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Both Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.62 N/A -3.76 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.69 N/A -1.32 0.00

Demonstrates Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.23 beta which makes it 123.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.3 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$25 is Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 542.67%. Competitively the average target price of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5.5, which is potential 2,171.79% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 39.9% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.