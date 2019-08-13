Comparison of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.63 N/A -3.76 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 45.67 N/A -1.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.1 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Epizyme Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $21.25, while its potential upside is 382.95%. Meanwhile, Epizyme Inc.’s average price target is $20.17, while its potential upside is 70.79%. Based on the results given earlier, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.5% of Epizyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Epizyme Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.