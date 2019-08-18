Comparison of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 7.56 N/A -3.76 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.23 N/A -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.85 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.8 beta which makes it 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 387.39%. Competitively Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 19.86%. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 5.1%. 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.