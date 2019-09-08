Comparison of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 77.54 N/A -0.21 0.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% -9.5% -9.2% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -13.9% -12.3%

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s 0.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 28.25% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. Comparatively, 37.4% are Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -10.22% 5.49% 4.17% -11.12% -27.25% 1.67% Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. 32.55% 27.47% 53.57% 4.39% 29.84% 41.22%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was less bullish than Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. beats Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.