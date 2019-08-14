Comparison of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and MINDBODY Inc. (NASDAQ:MB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 26 1.92 N/A -1.67 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. 30,166 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates PAR Technology Corporation and MINDBODY Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and MINDBODY Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 42.29% and an $32 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of MINDBODY Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.14% are MINDBODY Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.