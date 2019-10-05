Comparison of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

We will be contrasting the differences between PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.20 9.16M -1.67 0.00 Instructure Inc. 40 -2.12 23.38M -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see PAR Technology Corporation and Instructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 39,262,751.82% -51.2% -25.1% Instructure Inc. 58,523,153.94% -36% -16.2%

Volatility & Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Instructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Instructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PAR Technology Corporation has a consensus price target of $32, and a 38.53% upside potential. Meanwhile, Instructure Inc.’s average price target is $56, while its potential upside is 39.58%. Based on the results shown earlier, Instructure Inc. is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PAR Technology Corporation and Instructure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.6% and 94.5%. Insiders owned 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Instructure Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.