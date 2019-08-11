Comparison of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology Corporation 26 2.12 N/A -1.67 0.00 American Software Inc. 13 3.89 N/A 0.22 61.38

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PAR Technology Corporation and American Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Software Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PAR Technology Corporation are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor American Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. American Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PAR Technology Corporation and American Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

PAR Technology Corporation’s upside potential is 28.67% at a $32 consensus price target. Competitively American Software Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential downside of -3.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than American Software Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.7% of American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year PAR Technology Corporation has weaker performance than American Software Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.