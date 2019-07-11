Comparison of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Both Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.80 N/A 0.81 18.05 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 3 0.65 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 261.45% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.6% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares and 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares. About 2.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2.84% -6.75% -6.45% -94.91% -93.78% 24.38%

For the past year Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. had bearish trend while Sundance Energy Australia Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.