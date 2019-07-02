Comparison of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)

Both Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.40 N/A 0.42 8.43 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 6 0.40 N/A -8.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 11.4% 4.1% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% -20.6% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.26. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s 171.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$5.5 is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.4% and 9.8% respectively. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3%. Competitively, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has 71.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3.24% 2.04% 5.11% 2.13% 5.74% 15.51% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 4.96% -4.76% 4.22% 6.17% -36.37% 128%

For the past year Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. was less bullish than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.