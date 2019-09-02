Comparison of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 46 21.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.55 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PagerDuty Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

PagerDuty Inc. has an average target price of $42.5, and a 8.23% upside potential. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $57, while its potential upside is 75.01%. The data provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than PagerDuty Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PagerDuty Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 33% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.