Comparison of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

We will be contrasting the differences between PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty Inc. 44 15.65 N/A -0.62 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Liquidity

PagerDuty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aurora Mobile Limited are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Aurora Mobile Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aurora Mobile Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$42.67 is PagerDuty Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PagerDuty Inc. and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 13.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend while Aurora Mobile Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats Aurora Mobile Limited.