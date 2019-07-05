Comparison of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

This is a contrast between Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drugs – Generic and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 5.04 N/A 0.18 253.33 Tricida Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Tricida Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1% Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacira BioSciences Inc. are 8.6 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Tricida Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.5 and its Quick Ratio is 16.5. Tricida Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Tricida Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a 5.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Tricida Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 82.3%. Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Tricida Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacira BioSciences Inc. -1.38% 20.48% 20.41% -7.92% 31.03% 6% Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99%

For the past year Pacira BioSciences Inc. was less bullish than Tricida Inc.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tricida Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.