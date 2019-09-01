Comparison of Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

Both Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.03 N/A 0.18 243.83 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.13 beta means Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s volatility is 13.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Pacira BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 1 2.20 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0 6 0 2.00

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $43.17, and a 15.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s potential upside is 13.25% and its average price target is $6.58. The data provided earlier shows that Pacira BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 90.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85%

For the past year Pacira BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend while Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.