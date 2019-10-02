Comparison of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 30 1.53 58.50M 2.31 13.69 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 1.08 5.29M 1.24 14.30

Table 1 highlights Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 192,307,692.31% 6.9% 1.2% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 31,619,844.59% 5.1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.23 beta. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.45 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7%

For the past year Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.