Comparison of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.27 149.35M -0.76 0.00 Vericel Corporation 16 0.00 36.99M -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,715,454,545.45% -102% -64.3% Vericel Corporation 229,751,552.80% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.91. In other hand, Vericel Corporation has beta of 2.72 which is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Vericel Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 57.79% for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. with consensus target price of $8. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation’s potential upside is 71.31% and its consensus target price is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Vericel Corporation appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 89% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.