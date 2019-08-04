Comparison of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.95 N/A -0.76 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Myovant Sciences Ltd. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 47.33% upside potential and an average price target of $8. Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 262.32% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.