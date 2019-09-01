Comparison of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.78 N/A -0.76 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.24 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.91 beta. In other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 44.14%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 consensus target price and a 854.55% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.