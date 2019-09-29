Comparison of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Since Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 13.00M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,690,990,990.99% -102% -64.3% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 338,242,181.40% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are 21.8 and 21.8 respectively. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 53.26% upside potential. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 390.20% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.7% and 52.1% respectively. 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. was less bearish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.