Comparison of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.83 N/A -0.76 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.82 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s current beta is 1.91 and it happens to be 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta which is 83.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Heat Biologics Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 48.98%. On the other hand, Heat Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,141.46% and its consensus target price is $8. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.7% and 10.9%. About 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.