Comparison of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.84 N/A -0.76 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.57 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 43.37% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 168.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.