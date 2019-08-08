Comparison of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Both Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.80 N/A -0.17 0.00 State Street Corporation 64 1.67 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oxford Square Capital Corp. and State Street Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Oxford Square Capital Corp. and State Street Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

On the other hand, State Street Corporation’s potential upside is 23.28% and its consensus target price is $66.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 3.55% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.