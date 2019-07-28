Comparison of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 5.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 17 2.40 N/A -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 44.81% and its average target price is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.2% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20.35% 28.51% 42.59% 80.74% -5.24% 112.17%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.