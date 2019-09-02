Comparison of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.50 N/A -0.17 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.39 N/A 3.09 12.54

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Lazard Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Lazard Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 68.4% respectively. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.