Comparison of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.42
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.30
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Apollo Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential -13.04% downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 46.4%. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
