Comparison of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.42 N/A -0.17 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.30 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Apollo Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential -13.04% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 46.4%. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.