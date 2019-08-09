Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.25 N/A -0.49 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 57.41%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.