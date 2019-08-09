Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.25
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.01% and 57.41%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
