Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.27 N/A -0.49 0.00 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 4.13 N/A 0.73 11.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Pzena Investment Management Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 1.36% stronger performance while Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.