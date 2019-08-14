Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.28
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|4.81
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 average price target and a 22.55% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|-0.49%
|0.2%
|0.57%
|1.36%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
