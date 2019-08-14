Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A -0.49 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.81 N/A 0.42 67.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30.33 average price target and a 22.55% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.01% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.