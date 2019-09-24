Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.47 N/A 1.22 11.02

Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 4.1%. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.