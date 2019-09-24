Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.33
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|13
|13.47
|N/A
|1.22
|11.02
Demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 4.1%. Competitively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
|2.14%
|3.8%
|3.08%
|9.16%
|7.21%
|19.87%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
