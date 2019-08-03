Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.30
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 2.46%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
