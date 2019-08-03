Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.43% and 2.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.