Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 0.00 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and RENN Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

RENN Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.