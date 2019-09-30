Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSE:RCG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|3.77
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and RENN Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.61% of RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, RENN Fund Inc. has 30.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.09%
|3.99%
|8%
|1.25%
|5.19%
|8.72%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has weaker performance than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
RENN Fund Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
