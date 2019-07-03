Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10 Mmtec Inc. 6 15676.21 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Mmtec Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mmtec Inc.