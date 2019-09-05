Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.41 N/A -0.49 0.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.26 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.