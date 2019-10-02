Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.43% and 36.46% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. was less bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
