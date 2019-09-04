Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.36
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|21
|1.17
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
