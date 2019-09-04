Comparison of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Both Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.36 N/A -0.49 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 21 1.17 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oxford Lane Capital Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.