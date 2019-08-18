Comparison of Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries Inc. 75 1.01 N/A 4.00 18.31 Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.17 N/A 4.34 24.44

In table 1 we can see Oxford Industries Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Columbia Sportswear Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oxford Industries Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Oxford Industries Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3%

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Industries Inc.’s 0.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Columbia Sportswear Company has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oxford Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Columbia Sportswear Company’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Columbia Sportswear Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Oxford Industries Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00

Columbia Sportswear Company on the other hand boasts of a $124 average price target and a 33.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of Oxford Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear Company has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03%

For the past year Oxford Industries Inc. was less bullish than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear Company beats Oxford Industries Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.