Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verona Pharma plc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Verona Pharma plc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.