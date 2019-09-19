Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 8 31.03 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 430.97% and an $12 consensus price target. On the other hand, RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 122.80% and its consensus price target is $17. Based on the data shown earlier, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than RedHill Biopharma Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 29.11% respectively. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 19.1% are RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% RedHill Biopharma Ltd. -7.93% 0.3% -13.58% -22.75% -24.34% 19.28%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors RedHill Biopharma Ltd. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases, and cancer. The company promotes two gastrointestinal products in the U.S., such as Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis; and EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management under medical supervision of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase III study and an ongoing confirmatory Phase III study; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn's disease with an ongoing first Phase III study, a completed proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis, and QIDP status for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with successful top-line results in a Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; YELIVA (ABC294640), a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; MESUPRON, a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered protease inhibitor, targeting pancreatic cancer and other solid tumors; and RIZAPORT (RHB-103), an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in two European Union member states under the European Decentralized Procedure. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.