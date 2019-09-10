Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.5. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 460.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.