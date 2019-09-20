Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.98 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 435.71%. Competitively the consensus target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $35, which is potential 15.25% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 0% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.