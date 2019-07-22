Comparison of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

We are contrasting Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 576.47 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.